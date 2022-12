West Michigan’s economy and workforce have largely rebounded from the pandemic-induced downturn of early 2020, according to a recent report from economic development organization The Right Place Inc.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program today to highlight findings from the report, which were presented last week at an event in Grand Rapids.

See here for more in-depth coverage of the event as well as The Right Place’s State of the Region report.