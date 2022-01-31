fbpx
Published in Economic Development
MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Whitmer, Republicans unveil competing tax cut plans

BY Monday, January 31, 2022 02:04pm

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican legislators have offered competing tax cut proposals in recent weeks as a result of budget surplus and an influx of federal stimulus funding.

While Whitmer’s are more targeted toward pensions and bolstering the Earned Income Tax Credit, Republican lawmakers seek across-the-board cuts to individual income taxes and corporate income taxes, as Senior Writer Mark Sanchez reported this week.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz discussed the proposals on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program today.

