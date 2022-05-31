fbpx
 MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appears on WOOD-TV8 on Tuesday, May 31.

MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Whitmer seeks resolution to ‘unworkable’ timeline involving two West Mich. tribes

BY Tuesday, May 31, 2022 02:41pm

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently appealed to the U.S. Department of the Interior for help in resolving an “unworkable” timeline as two tribes separately make economic development efforts.

One such effort includes the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians’ pursuit of an off-reservation casino in Fruitport Township near Muskegon. The proposed development comes as the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians, which historically lived along the Grand River and other waterways in present-day Western Michigan cities including Grand Rapids and Muskegon, seeks federal recognition.

While both tribes have pursued their respective requests for years, Whitmer’s letter this month underscores the dilemma with upcoming deadlines, as Tribal Business News reported last week.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on media partner WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program this morning to discuss the unfolding situation.

