MiBiz partners in launch of Tribal Business News

GRAND RAPIDS — Indian Country Media LLC is partnering with MiBiz Inc. to launch a new niche business publication.

Tribal Business News will launch Oct. 1 and focus on tribal economic development, entrepreneurism and government and policy issues, the companies announced today.

The online niche business publication will offer a range of news, analysis and research on a paywall-protected website and daily e-newsletter. The company plans to launch a print edition and other specialty products in 2021.

“The tribal economy is a $130 billion economic sector that’s hidden in plain sight,” said Tribal Business News Editor and Publisher Levi Rickert, a member of the Prairie Band of Potawatomi.

“Most people equate tribes with casinos, but that is only a part of the picture,” Rickert added. “Over the past two decades, tribal investment in non-gaming economic development and the rise of entrepreneurism among Indigenous peoples have grown significantly, and that’s also spurring economic growth and new jobs for American Indians and Alaska Natives. We intend to shine a light on this emerging economy with Tribal Business News.”

Rickert is also the founder, editor and publisher of Native News Online, a general news website covering Indian Country.

With Tribal Business News, readers will have access to business journalism tracking startups, entrepreneurship, M&A activity, business best practices and other economic news designed for Native and non-Native business readers, he added.

Grand Rapids-based regional business publication MiBiz is a partner in launching Tribal Business News. As part of the partnership, three MiBiz Inc. executives will play key roles in the daily operations for the new publication: MiBiz Publisher Brian Edwards will serve as associate publisher of Tribal Business News, Editor Joe Boomgaard will take on managing editor duties and newsroom management, and Richard Tupica will become sales director.

“The MiBiz team brings a depth of experience in business journalism and entrepreneurial publishing endeavors,” Rickert said. “I've enjoyed working with them to expand and enhance Native News Online in 2020 and look forward to their help in launching and growing Tribal Business News. They share the overall vision of changing the narrative about Indian Country by providing high-quality journalism that’s fair, balanced, accurate and insightful.”