West Michigan’s Native American tribes are developing business investment strategies as the look to diversify away from gaming to ensure the stability of their tribal economies. West Michigan’s Native American tribes are developing business investment strategies as the look to diversify away from gaming to ensure the stability of their tribal economies. COURTESY PHOTO

MiBiz Special Report: West Michigan’s Tribal Economy

BY Monday, March 04, 2019 09:53am

After three decades of running tribal gaming operations, Michigan-based Native American tribes have started to leverage their casino revenues to launch economic development corporations and diversify their economies. The tribes say the moves are necessary to ensure their economic sustainability and benefit tribal members for generations to come. In this Special Report, MiBiz explores how the tribes are engaging in the business community across West Michigan, how they interact with non-tribally-owned companies and the drivers behind their business and real estate acquisition strategies. 

IN THIS ISSUE

Joe Boomgaard

Editor, covers craft beverage industry.
Twitter: @jboomgaard
Email: [email protected]

