MiBiz to launch new daily morning e-newsletter

GRAND RAPIDS — MiBiz Inc. is launching a new daily e-newsletter titled MiBiz Morning Edition.

The e-newsletter will be published Monday through Friday mornings, offering readers the latest West Michigan business news, scoops and information only available from MiBiz.com.

The new MiBiz Morning Edition will take the place of Monday Morning MiBiz and the MiBiz Friday Ticker. As well, MiBiz will consolidate most of its niche e-newsletters into the MiBiz Morning Edition in an effort to be more reader-friendly for digital subscribers.

“We value our readers’ time, and we also want to help declutter their inboxes,” said Publisher Brian Edwards. “The new MiBiz Morning Edition will provide them a single place to turn on a daily basis for high-quality business journalism they won’t find anywhere in West Michigan.”

