MiBiz, WOOD-TV8 launch news partnership

GRAND RAPIDS — MiBiz Inc. and WOOD-TV8 launched a new media partnership that includes sharing breaking news between the two outlets and a weekly roundup of business news during the station’s Monday morning “Daybreak” program.

The partnership launched on Monday as MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz discussed a new private equity fund being spearheaded by the family business of Doug and Maria DeVos, Grand Rapids-based Auxo Investment Partners and Penske Corp.

“We believe the partnership with MiBiz will provide our morning viewers with unique content and perspective on the important business stories happening here in West Michigan,” said WOOD-TV News Director Dan Boers.

Under the partnership, Balaskovitz and other MiBiz editors and reporters will appear on WOOD-TV every Monday morning to recap the latest in regional and statewide business news. The two outlets will also partner on breaking news stories on an ongoing basis. MiBiz stories featured by WOOD-TV will be available outside of the newspaper’s paywall for 24 hours.

“We are excited to launch this new partnership to share business reporting from MiBiz with WOOD-TV8’s audience,” said MiBiz Editor Joe Boomgaard. “Both of our newsrooms are committed to delivering high-quality journalism, which made this partnership a natural fit. The MiBiz team looks forward to working with our like-minded partners at WOOD-TV8 to elevate the conversation around business news in the West Michigan community.”