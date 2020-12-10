Michigan Gaming Control Board awards provisional licenses for 15 online gaming providers

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has approved provisional licenses for 15 platform providers that will work with commercial and tribal casinos statewide offering both online sports betting and internet gaming services.

Before gaining final approval, the companies must first undergo independent testing of platforms and games in addition to gaining Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) approval of internal controls, which ensure gaming integrity.

Platforms that are able to complete the required steps laid out by the MGCB can move forward with their launch.

“The platform providers still must meet other regulatory requirements before online gaming and sports betting can launch in Michigan,” MGCB Executive Director Richard Kalm said in a statement. “The launch date will depend on how quickly they can fulfill the requirements.”

The MGCB has been accepting applications and working with prospective operators, platform providers, suppliers and vendors since May.

Earlier this month the state’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) opted to waive the 15-day review requirement for online gaming and sports betting rules submitted by the MGCB, raising hopes that online gambling would launch in Michigan yet this year. However, MGCB officials have reportedly said the rollout will take about six weeks, moving the start date to early 2021.

Platform providers are allowed to launch their applications and make them available for download in app stores, though users can’t place wagers until approval is granted.

The companies that gained provisional approval Thursday are: