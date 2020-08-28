Michigan retailers report sales continue to rebound

Retailers recorded further improvement in sales for July, as Michigan’s economy rebounds from the deep spring decline resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and state stay-at-home orders.

A monthly index compiled from a survey with retailers registered 60 for July, an increase from 53.5 in June, according to the Michigan Retailers Association.

Michigan Retailers Association President and CEO Bill Hallan COURTESY PHOTO

The MRA said July was the first full month of sales for many retailers since the state allowed stores to reopen with certain restrictions such as limited capacity and requiring customers to wear face masks.

“We’re happy that several retailers reported being busy after such a dismal spring,” President and CEO Bill Hallan said in a statement. “It’s partly due to back-to-school sales, but also, very few cases of COVID-19 have been tied to shopping, so retail has proven that it can operate safely during the pandemic by following established protocols.”

Among the retailers across the state that responded to the MRA’s July survey, 64 percent reported sales increases from June. One-third said their sales declined and 3 percent reported no change.

Retailers expect “slightly better” results in the next three months, with 54 percent expecting a sales increase and 23 percent predicting a decline, according to the MRA. The remaining 23 percent expect no change.

The expectations would result in a monthly index of 65.4, the MRA said.