Michigan tribes awarded $15 million in HUD grants for affordable housing

Twelve Michigan-based Native American tribes will receive nearly $15 million in federal grants to support affordable housing for their communities.

The grant funding came as part of a $655 million round of Indian Housing Block Grants issued last week by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians received the largest grant among Michigan tribes with nearly $5.1 million, followed by the Dowagiac-based Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians ($2.1 million), the Baraga-based Keweenaw Bay Indian Community ($1.9 million), the Mt. Pleasant-based Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe ($1.6 million) and the Peshawbestown-based Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians ($1.3 million).

In West Michigan, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians received nearly $300,000, the Fulton-based Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi was awarded $428,000, and the Dorr-based Match-e-be-nash-she-wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, known as the Gun Lake Tribe, received a $192,000 grant.

The grants are intended to benefit low-income Native American families, with the awards based on a formula that weighs the local needs and housing units managed by each tribe.

“These grant funds will allow local leaders to build stronger and vibrant communities that drive more economic development,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a statement.

Tribes can use the funds for housing development, the operation and modernization of existing housing, housing services to eligible families and individuals, housing management services, crime prevention and safety activities, and creative approaches to solving affordable housing problems in Indian Country.