Miller Johnson acquires Detroit-based law firm as part of strategic plan

Grand Rapids-based law firm Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey PLC plans to complete the acquisition of Lusk Albertson PLC, a Detroit law firm focused on the education sector, on Aug. 31.

The combined firm will have 105 attorneys practicing at three offices statewide, and “represents an opportunity for Miller Johnson to establish an even stronger foothold in the greater Detroit market,” according to an announcement of the deal.

Kevin Sutton

“This is an exciting step forward in implementing our strategic plan. We are gaining exceptional attorneys and staff who have developed strong relationships and are bringing them together into Miller Johnson’s down to earth, down to business culture,” Bob Wolford, Miller Johnson’s external managing member, said in a statement.

Wolford’s position was “established in part to strengthen our focus on acquisitions such as this that fit within our strategic plan and fuel growth through key client relationships in markets where we have been active for decades,” said Craig Lubben, Miller Johnson’s internal managing member.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Lusk Albertson partner Kevin Sutton will lead the Detroit office as managing member.

“In making this move, we wanted to find a group that not only had incredible legal talent, but even better people,” Sutton said. “We’ve found that rare combination with Miller Johnson and we look forward to continuing our commitment to education in Michigan as part of their team.”