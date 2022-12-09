Minor league hockey franchise Muskegon Lumberjacks sold to former player

MUSKEGON — The United States Hockey League has approved the sale of Muskegon’s minor league hockey franchise to a new owner.

The Muskegon Lumberjacks said today that the team has sold to Peter Herms, who played minor league hockey when the team was part of the International Hockey League. The sale to Muskegon Lumberjacks Hockey Club LLC, a corporation registered with the state Nov. 28, ended eight years of ownership by Dan Israel, Bob Kaiser and Andy Appleby of BC Hockey LLC.

“The USHL believes the Muskegon Lumberjacks are in excellent hands with new Principal Owner Mr. Peter Herms coming on board,” USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson said in a statement.

“I am impressed in my on-going conversations with Peter on his philosophy to run his new club and keen business background as well as his commitment to being involved in the USHL to assist our league,” Robertson said. “We know that Peter has a high-level knowledge of the game as a player and coach with all his experiences and know he will help shape the Lumberjacks and the future success of the organization for years to come.”

In announcing the sale this morning, the Lumberjacks — a tier 1 junior hockey team of the USHL — said games this season at Trinity Health Arena in downtown Muskegon have generated record attendance.

The franchise today also said coach Mike Hamilton and the team “have decided to part ways.” Associate Head Coach Parker Burgess was promoted to head coach.

The Lumberjacks also signed President of Hockey Operations Steve Lowe, General Manager Jimmy McGroarty, and President of Business Operations Andrea Rose to new 10-year contracts.