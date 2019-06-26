Muskegon acquires Shoreline Correctional Facility from state land bank

MUSKEGON — The city of Muskegon has purchased the former West Shoreline Correctional Facility, the Michigan Land Bank Fast Track Authority announced today.

The Michigan Department of Corrections closed the facility at 2500 South Sheridan Drive in March 2018. It had been open since 1987. Last year, the city said it intended to buy the shuttered state prison and wrap it into an adjacent industrial park to lure a new company to the lakeshore, as MiBiz previously reported.

“We’ve had a great partnership with the city of Muskegon and I’m excited for the city to begin next steps on redevelopment,” Michigan Land Bank Interim Director Jeff Huntington said in a statement. “Today’s closing gives the city an opportunity to put the property back into productive use and back on the tax roll.”

City officials are still discussing plans for the 66.5-acre property but hope it will become part of the existing Port City Industrial Park, according to the Land Bank.

“The addition of this property positions our city to best leverage this redevelopment opportunity and make our region more competitive in attracting new investment and job creation,” Frank Peterson, Muskegon city manager, said in a statement.

LeighAnn Mikesell, director of development services for the city of Muskegon, said in an email to MiBiz the city has not yet identified an end user or users for the property, but there is interest in it. The immediate next step is to demolish the structures and utilities on site, she added.

The Michigan Legislature gave approval in December for a bill that enables the city to use the facility for industrial purposes. This allowed for the property to be transferred to the Michigan Land Bank.