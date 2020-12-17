Muskegon Area First rebrands as Greater Muskegon Economic Development to ‘better identify our mission’

The economic development organization for the Muskegon area has taken on a new name.

Muskegon Area First became Greater Muskegon Economic Development under a rebranding initiative that includes a new website.

President and CEO Jim Edmonson COURTESY PHOTO

“It was time to update our name to better identify our mission and the geographic area we serve,” said President and CEO Jim Edmonson. “As the lead economic development group for this region, we work with many businesses and communities that are located outside Muskegon County but are still considered part of greater Muskegon. We also feel that including ‘economic development’ in our name makes it easier for people who need our services to find us.”

Edmonson cites, for instance, the 13-county Procurement Technical Assistance Center that Greater Muskegon Economic Development manages, and the West Michigan Food Processing Association that covers five counties.

Greater Muskegon Economic Development developed the website in partnership with the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce and was designed as a “front door” for both organizations.

“We know that many people looking for community information are also doing research about expanding or locating a business,” said Cindy Larsen, president of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. “They can now toggle between our site and GMED’s site with ease and find whatever they need, whether that’s information about local business resources or quality of life offerings.”