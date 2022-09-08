Mutually Human acquires Grand Rapids-based analytics firm Mirrorlytics

GRAND RAPIDS — Mutually Human LLC, a Grand Rapids-based digital transformation and software consultant, acquired Mirrorlytics LLC, a respected data and business analytics firm also based in Grand Rapids.

The two companies merged under the Mutually Human brand and the combined company will offer clients a broader array of services.

Mark Van Holstyn, founder of Mutually Human. (COURTESY PHOTO)

“We are thrilled by what this means for our clients,” Mutually Human President Jason Kuipers Kuipers said in an announcement of the transaction. “The pace of digital change our customers face is continuing to accelerate. Incorporating the Mirrorlytics team will enable us to help our clients harness their data for a better understanding of their businesses, their customers, and their employees, ultimately leading to improved business outcomes.

“It’s a powerful addition to our already industry-leading software development and automation capabilities.”

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Century Technology Group, a Grand Rapids-based family office and Mutually Human’s parent company, managed the acquisition.

Mark Van Holstyn, Mutually Human’s founder, took on a strategic role with the acquisition as chief technology officer responsible for technology innovation and custom software and automation solutions. Jordan Poortenga, founder of Mirrorlytics, leads data and analytics initiatives as vice president of analytics.

“We’ve built a talented team at Mirrorlytics. By bringing our two organizations together under a single brand, we’ll provide even more depth to our data and analytics advisory capabilities and enhance our full-service software consultancy,” Poortenga said.