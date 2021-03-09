New medical cannabis dispensary under construction in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — A medical cannabis dispensary under construction on the city’s northwest side is expected to be finished by mid-June.

The planned JARS Cannabis dispensary at 1815 Alpine Ave. NW is being built by CD Barnes Construction Inc.

Extensive demolition work of the formerly vacant 1,250-square-foot building that was built in 1950 is completed, and the Grand Rapids-based construction company is currently working on renovations.

The new dispensary will have a lobby, reception area, sales floor, offices, restrooms and an employee area, according to a release from CD Barnes Construction.

The property formerly housed Grezak Insurance Agency Inc., and was purchased for $1.42 million on Aug. 12, 2019 by Alpine Ave. Holdings LLC. The company, along with JARS Holdings LLC, is registered to Hani Kassab Jr.

The sale price was more than 14 times what the previous owners paid for the property in 2015, according to property records, highlighting the significant effect licensing cannabis stores can have on properties where they are allowed to operate.

According to JARS’ website, the cannabis company has four locations across Michigan and two locations in Arizona. Grand Rapids is one of 14 cities in Michigan that is slated for a JARS Cannabis location “coming soon,” according to the company. JARS Cannabis also plans dispensaries in Muskegon and Saugatuck.