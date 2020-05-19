Newaygo County dispensary expected to sell adult use Friday

GRANT — C3 Industries LLC expects to start selling recreational cannabis products Friday at its newly opened medical marijuana dispensary in southern Newaygo County.

The company’s High Profile Cannabis store opened May 11 for medical marijuana sales in Grant at 262 South Maple St., commonly known as M-37. The business is currently open for curbside pickup with a selection of Cloud Cover Cannabis and Galactic Meds products from C3 Industries’ cultivation and manufacturing facility in Webberville. The store will also sell a selection of products from third-party brands.

“This whole region of the state is a little underpopulated in terms of adult-use stores,” said Ankur Rungta, CEO of C3 Industries. “Grant is an ideal location due to the incredible local community, as well as its importance as a major north-south artery from Grand Rapids to Traverse City. Grand Rapids will not have recreational dispensaries until next year, so we believe that there is pent up demand in this part of the state and we’re excited to serve the local community with high quality cannabis products in a convenient location.”

The closest recreational marijuana dispensaries in the region are located in White Cloud, Lowell, Douglas and Muskegon.

Rungta said High Profile is “up to speed” with safety procedures at the Grant dispensary to slow the spread of COVID-19, which includes wearing masks, social distancing, and sanitizing locations thoroughly.

Under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s original stay-at-home order on March 24, dispensaries are permitted to remain open as essential businesses, but only through curbside pick-ups or delivery, similar to restaurants.

“We’ve spent a lot of time figuring that out at the other stores,” he said. “Everything right now is curbside, we’re just trying to make sure we’re well prepared this weekend.”

The High Profile in Grant has a 3,000-square-foot retail space with 12 employees, and a goal of hiring up to 15-20 total employees, Rungta said. C3 Industries has about 110 employees across all of its locations.

C3 Industries also operates High Profile dispensaries in Detroit and Ann Arbor, and is in the process of opening a High Profile storefront in Buchanan in Southwest Michigan. Rungta said the company is also looking at a couple of sites for dispensaries in Grand Rapids and across Michigan. The company also has an out-of-state presence as well, with a large cannabis production business in Oregon, with plans to expand into Massachusetts and Missouri.

“Our main focus is really twofold, we’re all about product selection and product curation, and we want to offer amazing customer service,” Rungta said, noting the company produces “a lot of our own product.”

Starting April 8, the Marijuana Regulatory Agency stopped permitting caregiver-produced cannabis to enter the adult-use market, which made up a major part of the supply chain for the segment. Caregivers were previously expected to be able to supply for the adult-use market until September.

“In certain product categories, there is a shortage,” Rungta said. “The licensed market is still getting up to speed to support demand. Where you see it playing out is in prices being really high on the recreation side.”

Because C3 Industries is vertically integrated, the company is able to offer better pricing, Rungta said. The problem of high prices for adult-use products has been a common theme in the early days of states legalizing recreational marijuana, he said, noting he expects the market to improve in the next 6-12 months.

“We’re excited, we think there are a lot of folks having to drive pretty far,” Rungta said. “We will be doing recreational, but we welcome medical patients. We offer discounts for veterans and auto workers as well.”

The company also plans to launch a delivery service in the next two or three weeks.