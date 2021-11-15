Nominations open for 9th annual M&A Deals and Dealmakers Awards

For the ninth year, MiBiz is putting the spotlight on best practices and excellence related to mergers, acquisitions, capital formation and other types of dealmaking throughout Western Michigan. We are seeking nominations for deals completed between Jan. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31 in the following categories:

Deal of the Year: Manufacturing

Deal of the Year: Professional Services

Deal of the Year: Finance/Banking

Deal of the Year: Retail Sector

Deal of the Year: Real Estate/Banking

Deal of the Year: Economic Development

Deal of the Year: Technology

Deal of the Year: Nonprofit

Dealmaker of the Year/Executive

Dealmaker of the Year/Adviser

Dealmaker of the Year/Investor

Young Dealmaker (under 35 years old)

Nominations are open through Jan. 7, 2022, 11:45 p.m. Nominations can be submitted via an online form at MiBiz.com or emailed to [email protected]

Winners and finalists will be featured at an evening reception in March 2022 in downtown Grand Rapids. The winners and finalists will also be highlighted in a special editorial section distributed to more than 100,000 executives, advisers, private equity and venture capital investors, industry analysts and business media throughout the Midwest and the country.