Northern Michigan tribal land will move into federal trust, spurring potential development

TRAVERSE CITY — A federal government decision to move 157.5 acres of tribally owned land into trust could spur movement on a large mixed-use development in Acme Township.

In a letter from the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians was notified that its application to move the parcel of land into federal trust was granted.

The parcel, located approximately 20 miles from the tribe’s headquarters in Peshawbestown, will provide land for economic development and “much-needed housing” for some of the 200 tribal members employed at the nearby Turtle Creek Casino and Hotel owned by the tribe, according to the letter.

The BIA filing further outlines the Grand Traverse Band tribe’s plans for the 157.51 acre property, including a state-authorized planned unit development with multi-purpose housing and commercial properties to complement existing tribally owned properties in the M-72 corridor.

The Tribe plans to lease portions of the parcel for commercial and retail development similar to other nationally recognized tribal developments such as the Tulalip Tribe’s Quil Ceda Village in Marysville, Wash. and the Gila River Pima’s commercial development in the Phoenix area.