Nottawaseppi Huron Band’s FireKeepers launches online casino gaming, sports betting

BATTLE CREEK — FireKeepers Casino Hotel is now the 13th operator in the state to launch online sports betting and casino gaming.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board announced today that the state has given the green light to the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Indians, and its platform provider NYX Digital, to launch online casino gaming and sports betting, which went live at noon.

Kathy George COURTESY PHOTO

FireKeepers worked with NYX Digital to develop a self-branded platform. The casino joins just two others in the state to launch a self-branded product along with Four Winds Casino and a yet-to-launch platform from Soaring Eagle Casino.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide another level of entertainment to the people of Michigan,” FireKeepers CEO Kathy George said in a statement. “Guests can now enjoy the FireKeepers experience from the comfort of their own homes, or wherever they are within the state of Michigan.”

FireKeepers became the 13th operator in Michigan to provide both online gaming and sports betting. Gun Lake Casino’s Play Gun Lake stands as an additional authorized operator, but only provides online casino gaming at this time.

“We welcome the addition of FireKeepers Casino and partner NYX Digital to Michigan’s growing online gaming and sports wagering market,” MGCB Executive Director Henry Williams said in a statement.

“The tribe’s representatives provided key support for development of the laws signed in 2019 that allow federally recognized tribes in Michigan to seek licenses for internet casino gaming and online sports betting,” Williams added. “Their participation will generate revenue to support K-12 education, economic development and the Nottawaseppi Huron Band’s tribal community.”

Online casino gaming and sports betting has performed well in Michigan since launching at the beginning of the year. In fact, the state became the quickest to achieve $1 billion in online sports wagers.

A breakdown of online gaming revenue for June 2021 is expected soon.