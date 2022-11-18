Ottawa Co. considers 24 projects for $31.5M in federal ARPA funding

Ottawa County officials are considering a plan to redirect $12.5 million in reserves to fund the full number of projects prioritized for federal stimulus funding.

The county board’s Finance and Administration Committee voted Tuesday to recommend adding $12.5 million in reserves to the county’s remaining $20.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Combined, that would free up enough funds to support 24 projects identified for receiving a share of Ottawa County’s ARPA funds.

The full Ottawa County Board of Commissioners is set to consider the ARPA funding recommendation on Tuesday.

“A lot of time and effort and thought went into the projects,” Commissioner Roger Bergman said during the committee meeting. “I’d like to see all of these projects move forward.”

The funding reserves comes from money allocated for broadband and capital improvements.

Similar to Kent County, Ottawa County officials have developed a list of more than 20 priority projects to receive ARPA funding. Among Ottawa County’s largest proposals is $8 million for a housing revolving loan fund.

Ryan Kilpatrick, lead consultant for Housing Next, said the nonprofit advocacy group is searching for a community development financial institution (CDFI) to partner with that would operate and administer the revolving loan fund. Housing Next is considering working with IFF, a Chicago-based CDFI that covers a 10-state region with expertise in affordable housing and child care, Kilpatrick said during the meeting.

“We would recommend investments in rental housing serving residents making 80 percent of the area median income or below,” he said. “What that means is households earning $46,000 to $60,000 a year or less. For homeowners, we would have to increase to 100 percent area median income, which is $64,000-$75,000 or less. The point here is to try to galvanize as much strategic investment as possible.”

A CDFI like IFF could provide low-interest loans for housing projects, Kilpatrick said. The point of the revolving loan fund is to come alongside private investment groups and fill funding gaps.

“This would be the last dollars in gap financing to ensure these projects are getting done,” Kilpatrick said.

Kent County is similarly considering allocating $15 million to $20 million of its ARPA funds to start a housing revolving loan fund, as MiBiz previously reported.

Ottawa County business advocates also have identified workforce initiatives and child care as key community needs that could be supported with ARPA funds.

“There are really three big barriers for businesses right now,” Lakeshore Advantage Corp. President Jennifer Owens told commissioners on Nov. 15. “No. 1 is talent — everyone is talking about access to talent. No. 2 is housing, and No. 3 is child care.”

With regard to child care, Owens said she has “never seen more employers passionate and willing to come to the table to support this initiative. Child care is a quick way to get people back who have fallen out of the workforce, which disproportionately are women, back into the workforce.”

Another large ARPA funding request would allocate $7.5 million to Holland-based outdoor education provider ODC Network. The nonprofit seeks to reduce the gap in child care capacity by 10 percent over the next three years by working with the Ottawa Intermediate School District and local businesses to create 1,000 additional child care spots across the county. The ODC Network proposes locating the new and expanded child care centers across the county using local employer sites that would be accessible to employees and the general public.

Owens, who worked with a team at the county to recommend several of the ARPA projects, was among community leaders addressing and making the case for projects during this week’s finance committee meeting.

Mike Goorhouse, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area, also served on an ARPA review committee to help examine community-submitted proposals.

As was the case in Kent County, far more funding requests came in than the county is able to support, Goorhouse said. That led reviewers to focus on mental health and child care initiatives, which had previously been identified as priorities in community surveys.

Funding requests

Beyond an $8 million housing revolving loan fund and a $7.5 million child care program, here’s a look at the remaining 22 projects recommended, and funding amounts, to receive a share of Ottawa County’s ARPA funding: