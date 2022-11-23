Ottawa County approves $32.7M in ARPA funds for community projects

The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners has approved allocating $32.7 million in federal stimulus funds for 24 community projects, over some objections that an incoming slate of commissioners should get to vote on project funding.

The county board on Tuesday capped off more than a year of planning how to spend federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The county received $56.6 million in total ARPA funds in 2021, and previously approved $11.3 million for several projects, including two affordable housing developments.

The board on Tuesday approved funding for two dozen projects, as well as an additional $2 million for an affordable housing revolving loan fund, increasing the county’s revolving loan fund contribution to $10 million in ARPA funds.

Adding to the housing fund is a “worthwhile investment and we have the money,” said County Commissioner Doug Zylstra.

“The biggest thing (companies) complain about is housing for employees: They do not have enough housing,” added Commission Chairman Matthew Fenske. “I say we take a stab at it.”

Housing Next submitted the request for the county to create an affordable revolving housing loan fund, and is searching for a community development financial institution (CDFI) to partner with that would operate and administer the revolving loan fund, as MiBiz previously reported. The point of the revolving loan fund is to come alongside private investment groups and fill funding gaps.

Ottawa County Administrator John Shay told commissioners Tuesday that there is “no rush” and they can allocate more funding in the future, though most commissioners supported and passed the project recommendations. A couple of commissioners noted that the future board, which will include several new members following this month’s election, might not support additional funds for affordable housing.

Several community members spoke against ARPA proposals during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting. That includes Georgetown Township Treasurer Michael Bosch, who said the recently elected commissioners who take office next year should get to weigh in.

Eight new commissioners will join the Ottawa County Board in 2023, each of whom are supported by Ottawa Impact, a conservative political action committee. The group posted a statement to its website on Nov. 19 criticizing the current board for “rushing” the process of allocating ARPA funds.

“We ask the current Ottawa County Board of Commissioners to pass the torch gracefully and allow the remaining ARPA funds to be put to use in service of the voices and needs of the entire county under the leadership of the new county commissioner board in 2023,” the statement reads, in part.

Elizabeth Butler, director of economic development strategic directions for the Grand Haven Chamber of Commerce, said during Tuesday’s meeting that the ARPA process was anything but rushed.

“A lot of work has gone into these proposed projects and the public had an opportunity to provide input as well,” Butler said. “The projects are not being rushed. The (ARPA) taskforce met in July 2021 and have been meeting regularly for the past 17 months. These projects are not being added at the last minute.”

After the housing revolving loan fund, the next largest ARPA allocation is $7.5 million to Holland-based outdoor education provider ODC Network. The nonprofit seeks to reduce the gap in child care capacity by 10 percent over the next three years by working with the Ottawa Intermediate School District and local businesses to create 1,000 additional child care spots across the county. The ODC Network proposes locating the new and expanded child care centers across the county using local employer sites that would be accessible to employees and the general public.

Projects funded

Here are the rest of the projects that were approved for ARPA funding on Tuesday: