Ottawa County explores $27M public-private partnership to deploy broadband countywide

Ottawa County would extend broadband internet service to unserved and underserved areas of the county through a $27 million public-private partnership with a southeast Michigan firm.

Southfield-based 123Net Inc. would invest $3.5 million as part of a proposed $27 million project to extend 383 miles of fiber-optic lines across the county that initially would pass by nearly 10,000 addresses and could expand in the future. Ottawa County would match 123Net’s capital with $7.5 million in local funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and is seeking a $16 million grant from a $250 million fund the state has available to support broadband projects.

“Broadband has become quite the hot button topic over the last few years,” said Doug Weber, president of Canton-based Urban Wireless Solutions LLC, a consulting firm that’s been working with Ottawa County for more than three years on extending broadband service.

The COVID-19 pandemic heightened the need to an “urgent” level for greater deployment of reliable broadband service so residents can access work, remote learning and telemedicine opportunities, Weber said during a meeting this week of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners.

A survey of county residents that was part of the project’s planning process found that 10.5 percent of Ottawa County households lack access to high-speed internet service. More than a quarter of the households have broadband access with speeds slower than the Federal Communications Commission’s minimum broadband threshold.

Ottawa County commissioners this week approved a letter of intent with 123Net that allows the process to request grant funding to proceed. A final agreement between Ottawa County and 123Net remains subject to negotiations and “all the details have to be hammered out,” Weber said.

123Net envisions an open network where internet service providers would lease space to extend service to households and businesses, he added.

The company recently approached the county about partnering on a project and “showed us a way they could turn the county’s money into enough money to really build out a complete project,” Weber said.

The network would go “all across the county” and into “every single corner,” said Daniel Irvin, network operations engineer for 123Net, which has an office in Byron Center. He noted the proposed project represents “just the starting point” for 123Net in Ottawa County.

“We will gladly grow part and build to anyone that wants us to come and serve them,” Irvin said. “This network is just beginning and we would love to make Ottawa County our home and continue to grow it by leaps and bounds.”

Decisions from the state on grant requests are expected this summer, said Weber, who envisions a “highly competitive” grant process. At least two ISPs planned to request funding from the same state grant program to extend private, closed networks, he said.

“As you can imagine, many communities and ISPs around the state will be applying for these dollars,” Weber said.

At one point, Ottawa County considered a project to expand broadband service through new wireless towers, but the estimated $56 million to $59 million in costs proved too expensive, Weber said.

“It’s hard to fathom where that money would come from,” Weber said. “Most communities don’t have that kind of money on hand.”

Wireless tower operators could still extend their coverage in Ottawa County by connecting to the planned fiber network, Weber said. The 123Net network would also connect to other fiber-optic networks in the county, he said.

“The intent would be for this entire region to get fully connected at some point,” Weber said.

123Net also is working with neighboring Allegan County on a $70.9 million fiber internet project to build out 1,000 miles of high-speed fiber optic to connect more than 12,000 homes to broadband service.