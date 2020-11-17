Partnership involving GR-area firm to boost Wi-Fi capability on school buses

BYRON CENTER — A West Michigan mobile video solutions provider has announced a partnership to bring a new level of safety and internet connectivity to school busses across the country.

Pro-Vision Video Systems Inc. of Byron Center has formed a strategic partnership with McLean, Va.-based Kajeet Inc. to couple security and safety systems with Wi-Fi capabilities.

Through the partnership, schools can connect one of Pro-Vision’s school bus video recording systems — products like its 900 Series Hybrid HD DVR System or HD Dual-Lens Stop-Arm Camera — to Kajeet’s SmartBus Wi-Fi solution.

By joining the two, administrators are able to perform live video review, hands-free remote video upload and automatic system updates.

“We are proud to partner with Kajeet to provide a packaged solution that ensures students are both protected on the school bus and have dependable internet access, especially during this unprecedented time,” Corey Mathews, director of Pro-Vision’s transit division, said in a statement. “This partnership is great news for schools that are looking to keep their students safe and connected.”

Kajeet’s SmartBus Wi-Fi solution, built on its IoT management platform Sentinel, provides reliable internet connectivity for up to 65 users at a time. This makes it an attractive option for traditional bus routes in addition to field trips, athletic bussing and mobile STEM labs.

In fact, schools in some areas of the country have parked these SmartBusses in parking lots, neighborhoods and apartment complexes to serve as community Wi-Fi hot spots during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re excited to partner with Pro-Vision to deliver a first-of-its-kind fully connected bus to students,” Kajeet Senior Vice President of Strategy Michael Flood said in a statement. “Sentinel’s open API platform was intentionally designed to support strategic partnerships such as this one, and we look forward to working closely with Pro-Vision to deliver a safe and connected environment for students.”