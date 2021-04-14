Pennsylvania bridge engineering firm opening Grand Rapids office

GRAND RAPIDS — A Pennsylvania-based civil engineering firm that specializes in the design, inspection and rehabilitation of bridges is opening an office in Grand Rapids.

Modjeski and Masters Inc. — which also offers bridge maintenance, research and code development — was established more than 125 years ago and is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pa.

Modjeski and Masters recently hired Laura Rampersad as regional director of the firm’s new Grand Rapids office where she manages operations across the state and the surrounding region.

Rampersad works from home, but a physical office is expected by mid-May, she said. Modjeski and Masters also plans to hire three additional staff members for the new Grand Rapids location.

Grand Rapids is the firm’s third new location in the past five years, and its 13th office nationwide. A local office provides the firm with more opportunities for standalone projects and adds to the number of companies available for local bridge projects, Rampersad said.

Rampersad’s experience includes conventional road and interchange design projects, as well as design-build work that covers various levels of work from scoping and location studies to final design. She has worked primarily in Michigan, as well as Illinois and Wisconsin. She spent the past 16 years as a senior engineer and project manager at Fishbeck.

“Laura is the ideal leader to open and grow our newest office in Grand Rapids,” said Mike Britt, President and CEO of Modjeski and Masters. “With her 27 years of experience and portfolio of transportation projects, we have no doubt that she will maintain relationships with our existing clients and add new ones as well. We are confident she is the right person to continue the proud legacy of Modjeski and Masters in the greater Michigan region.”

Rampersad is communications committee chairperson for the Women’s Transportation Seminar’s Michigan chapter and a registered professional engineer in Michigan. She is also actively involved with the Institute of Transportation Engineers and American Council of Engineering Companies of Michigan.