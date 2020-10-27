Perrigo to relocate North American HQ to downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — Perrigo Co. plc is relocating its North American corporate headquarters to downtown Grand Rapids, MiBiz has learned.

The Michigan Strategic Fund board approved a $2 million Michigan Business Development Program grant Tuesday for the pharmaceutical company’s development. The company plans to invest nearly $44.8 million in the project and expects to create 170 new jobs.

Perrigo plans to start hiring in early 2021 for the new Grand Rapids location, where it will be one of the major tenants in an unspecified ongoing construction project on Medical Mile.

The company still plans to keep its presence in Allegan, where the company was founded in 1887. Perrigo (NYSE: PRGO) is domiciled in Dublin, Ireland, but is run from its North American headquarters, which is currently based at its sprawling complex in Allegan.

Earlier this year, the company invested $13.6 million to expand its facility in Holland Township with a 66,000-square-foot warehouse.

Over the last year and a half, Perrigo has been shifting focus from health care to a broader concept of wellbeing, said Ronal Janish, executive vice president of global operations and supply chain for Perrigo.

“As a result going back now over a year we embarked on a search for space not only to address our growth needs, but attract the type of talent we knew we were going to need as we expanded in areas that were not perhaps traditional to Perrigo’s legacy,” Janish said during the MSF meeting on Tuesday morning.

As part of a sweeping corporate transformation plan announced by CEO Murray Kessler in May 2019, Perrigo has been shifting its focus to consumer self-care products. Part of that transformation included acquiring Grand Rapids-based Ranir Global Holdings LLC, a maker of oral care products, for $750 million.

In 2019, the company generated more than $230 million from new product sales, and continues to look at new growth segments in the oral care and nicotine cessation markets, as well as explore possibilities with cannabidiol (CBD).

Perrigo also changed 40 percent of its leadership as of January 2020 and ramped up research and development.

Through the first half of 2020, Perrigo generated $2.56 billion in revenue, up 10.2 percent compared to the same period a year ago, and reported net income of $167 million, which compares to $72.9 million a year ago. For the entire 2019 fiscal year, Perrigo generated more than $4.8 billion in revenue, an increase of 2.2 percent from the prior year. The company reported net income of $146.1 million for the year.

Perrigo is expected to report its third quarter earnings results on Nov. 4.

