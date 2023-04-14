Pure Michigan freshens up campaign with new voices, faces

The state’s tourism office is taking the Pure Michigan advertising campaign in a “fresh” direction heading into the peak tourism season.

The new “Keep It Fresh” campaign marks Pure Michigan’s return to national TV for the summer season after a COVID-19 pandemic hiatus.

Pure Michigan ads first launched in 2006. For many years, the spots have featured the familiar voice of metro Detroit native and actor Tim Allen, a nostalgic soundtrack from the film “The Cider House Rules” and picturesque visuals of beaches and cultural attractions.

This year, Travel Michigan — the state tourism office of the Michigan Economic Development Corp. — wanted to capture fresh travel perspectives and new voices for a younger audience, so it hired Detroit poet Jessica Care Moore to join Allen as a narrator.

Moore is CEO of Moore Black Press, executive producer of Black Women Rock! and founder of the jess Care moore Foundation for literacy. Oprah Winfrey read her poem “Her Crown Shines” on oprahdaily.com on the occasion of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The new tourism campaign includes three TV commercials — “Fresh Voices,” “Fresh Air” and “Fresh Path” — set to an original score by Detroit-based music production company Assemble Sound. The campaign also includes commercials specifically featuring Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor and Traverse City.

Dave Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan, said the new campaign demonstrates “in a more direct way” that Michigan is a welcoming place for all.

“You’re going to see more (people) that represent diversity in our ads. … We want to demonstrate that … people like you are welcome here,” he said. “‘You’ meaning everybody.”

Lorenz said it can be a “dangerous thing” to attempt a campaign that could be politicized and appear like “pandering,” but Travel Michigan has found that more visitors are looking for places that demonstrate “social consciousness,” like accessibility for people with disabilities, communities that are LGBTQ+ inclusive and racially diverse, etc.

“If you have an autistic family member, something like 8 percent of those families travel. So we’re trying to give our industry examples of what can be done to be more welcoming to those families,” he said.

“If you really think of it, and you look at all these niches, when you add them all together, they are the travel industry, they’re the people ready to travel, because they demonstrate such a great percentage of our entire population. How can we not be more intentional about reaching out to everyone and saying, ‘You’re welcome’? … It’s truly saying we’re not going to worry about politics, we’re going to do what’s right, because it’s the right thing to do. It’s good for society and it’s good business.”

The campaign is funded through Pure Michigan’s $30 million allocation from the state budget, as well as a one-time $10.3 million grant from the federal Economic Development Administration. The “Keep It Fresh” campaign’s total budget is $11.2 million for the spring and summer out of a total media budget of nearly $21 million for fiscal year 2023.

The Overland Park, Kan.-based travel and tourism marketing agency MMGY Global worked with Travel Michigan on the “Keep It Fresh” campaign.

The campaign is running across digital, television, print and social media, radio and streaming audio services through the end of July. It has spots running on the Discovery Channel, Food Network, HGTV and Magnolia Network.

Regional efforts will target Michigan, Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Fort Wayne, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Louisville, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, South Bend, St. Louis and Toledo.

Ad placements include 46 billboards in Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Lansing and Minneapolis.

Pure Michigan branding also was showcased on a double-decker bus in Chicago from March 13-April 9.

From Crain’s Detroit Business.