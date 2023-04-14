Returning artists, newcomers fill 2023 Meijer Gardens summer concert series lineup

GRAND RAPIDS TWP. — The Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park today announced a slate of newcomers as well as returning artists for its 30-show summer concert series.

The 2023 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens features a range of performers, including rock legends The Beach Boys, Peter Frampton and Three Dog Night, singer-songwriters Melissa Etheridge, Jason Isbell and Boz Scaggs, as well as emerging artists such as masked country musician Orville Peck.

Returning artists include Lyle Lovett and his Large Band as well as jam band favorites Umphrey’s McGee. Bands including Greensky Bluegrass, which formed in Kalamazoo more than a decade ago, will make their first Meijer Gardens appearance.

This year’s concert lineup features:

Nickel Creek with Gaby Moreno, June 8

O.A.R., June 11

Michael Franti & Spearhead with The Dip

Tegan and Sara with Dragonette, June 16

The Wood Brothers with Shovels & Rope, June 18

Peter Frampton, June 19

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, June 21

Buddy Guy – Damn Right Farewell with Ally Venable, June 23

Greensky Bluegrass, June 28

Umphrey’s McGee, July 2

Jenny Lewis with Jenny O and Hayden Pedigo, July 10

Tommy Emmanuel, with The Jerry Douglas Band, July 12

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Mavis Staples, July 19

Ben Folds with the Grand Rapids Symphony, July 20

First Aid Kit with The Weather Station, July 21

Andy Grammer, July 23

Melissa Etheridge with ZZ Ward, July 24

Amos Lee with the Grand Rapids Symphony, July 26

The Revivalists + Band of Horses, July 31

Orville Peck, Aug. 2

Boz Scaggs and Keb’ Mo’, Aug. 3

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with S.G. Goodman, Aug. 6

Train with Thunderstorm Artis, Aug. 7

An Evening With Dark Star Orchestra: Aug. 10

Three Dog Night, Aug. 13

The Swell Season featuring Markéta Irglová & Glen Hansard, Aug. 17

Maren Morris with Carter Faith, Aug. 18

Joss Stone with Stephen Wilson Jr., Aug. 20

The Beach Boys, Aug. 21

Guster, Sept. 15

Ticket prices vary per show and go on sale to Meijer Gardens members from April 22-May 5, with public sales launching May 6. The venue includes the 1,900-seat Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater, as well as terraced lawn seating.

“We are extremely thankful to the entire Meijer family, Fifth Third Bank, Harvey Lexus of Grand Rapids, Corewell Health, the Grand Rapids Symphony and all our sponsors for their commitment in helping make this series possible and allowing us to welcome more people to experience the arts at Meijer Gardens,” Charles Burke, the new president and CEO of Frederik Meijer Gardens since January, said in a statement. “We are delighted to present another summer of live music in the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater.”