ROUND-UP: Trade groups issue guidance for companies to reopen safely

Companies that are beginning to bring employees back to work, or are considering reopening in the near future, have a litany of so-called playbooks, toolkits or guides to follow.

A number of organizations have put together and issued back-to-work guides for a safe workplace in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some of them:

The Michigan Occupational Health and Safety Administration late last week issued workplace guidelines and best practices for employers and employees, and best practices for the construction and manufacturing industries. Guidelines require employers to have a written control plan.

“We have to be smart about protecting our workforce and issuing these guidelines helps us ensure businesses reopen safely,” said Jeff Donofrio, director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. “And when employers have the proper guidance to protect their employees and customers, we can all do our part to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and continue to save lives.”

From the federal level, here are guidelines for reopening from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention and guidance the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The Michigan Manufacturers Association released its MFG Tools for Safe & Productive Operations.

The Right Place Inc. has a supplier directory that employers can use to source personal protection equipment.

“The depth and breadth of the PPE available showcases the manufacturing prowess of our region. We are still a community who makes things, and this expertise has served us well as the community navigates this crisis,” The Right Place CEO Birgit Klohs said in a statement.

In Southwest Michigan, Kalamazoo County issued Public Health Guidance to Reopen the Workforce and Southwest Michigan First also put out a personal protection equipment suppliers list.

Kent County issued a Back to Work guide that offers guidelines, best practices and resources for reopening.

Ottawa County released its guide for reopening businesses.

Here’s a video from Muskegon County on best practices for getting back to work.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association’s Roadmap to Reopening includes numerous links. It includes a checklist for cleaning and employee screenings requirements that provides “thoughtful and thorough guidance for restaurant operators, incorporating the best practices of several federal agencies, relevant content from existing Executive Orders and innovative recommendations from our involvement in the Michigan Economic Recovery Council,” President and CEO Justin Winslow said in a statement.

The Michigan Licensed Beverage Association has a Ready to Reopen Resource Guide for Michigan bars and restaurants.

“We are one of the most regulated industries in the state,” MLBA Executive Director Scott Ellis said. “We know how to follow rules and how to sanitize properly — no other industry is more prepared to reopen than we are.”

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce released a COVID-19 toolkit.

The Small Business Association of Michigan offers back-to-work safety tips for the workplace and resources for revising employee policies and handbooks.

“Getting back to work will require changes for small businesses that could be overwhelming,” SBAM President Brian Calley said in a statement. “We want to make this transition as simple as possible and that’s why we created a guide to getting back to work safely and resources to source personal protection equipment that will be needed.”

Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health offers a guidance toolkit for employers with advice on safety, infection control and prevention, and more.

“Many businesses are facing unprecedented challenges from financial loss to securing cleaning supplies to a work force reluctant to come back due to safety concerns,” said Keith Hustak, Spectrum Health’s vice president for urgent care, occupational and virtual health. “We are here to help and support employers and employees by sharing our expertise with easy-to-use health and safety resources.”