Rural West Michigan businesses among recipients of $1.8M in state development funding

Several rural West Michigan businesses got a financial boost from the state to fuel new projects.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) this week announced 21 recipients of a combined $1.8 million in Rural Development Fund grants. The money is designed to support infrastructure that benefits rural communities.

The recipients will also contribute a combined $8.6 million in matching funds.

Five of the recipients are located in West Michigan, including Mears-based asparagus grower Golden Stock Farms LLC, which received $100,000 to increase its hydrocooling and storage capacity.

Butternut Ridge Farm Meatery and Market LLC in Coldwater received $70,000 to develop a new meat processing facility and market, while Morley-based Michigan Select Farms received $100,000 that will go toward a solar installation to curb energy costs.

Also, Sleeping Bear Apiaries Ltd., which does business as Sleeping Bear Farms, in Beulah received $100,000 to install an automated honey filling and capping line to expand the output of its variety of raw honey products.

Finally, Beautify Pullman, a 501(c)(3) organization, received $100,000 for its efforts of creating a town square area in the town of Pullman.

“I’m proud that so much of the work at MDARD remains focused on helping our rural communities thrive through sustainable approaches,” MDARD Director Gary McDowell said in a statement. “When we can invest in our communities, it allows Michigan to continue to expand its economic footprint here at home and globally.”

All together, MDARD received 114 proposals for grant money, totaling $9.6 million.