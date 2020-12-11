Secure Investors Group acquires Van Buren County insurance agencies

LAWTON — Troy-based Secure Investors Group Inc. plans to acquire South Michigan Insurance Agency Inc. and Donald E. Thornton Insurance Agency in Lawton.

The deal would bring South Michigan Insurance Agency and Donald E. Thornton Insurance Agency additional services that include retirement savings, retirement income tactics, mortgages and investments.

The two agencies provide auto, home, farm, commercial, life and health insurance policies.

“Combining our expertise with the size and reach of Secure Investors Group provides our existing clients access to competitive insurance solutions and products to help their financial wellness,” President Debra Lee said in a statement.

Secure Investors Group — a financial service and insurance firm started in 1997 — has offices in Troy and Albion. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.