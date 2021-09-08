Service Express acquires U.K. data center services firm, bolstering international business

GRAND RAPIDS — Third-party data center maintenance service provider Service Express LLC has bolstered its international presence with the acquisition of a U.K.-based firm.

With The ICC Group, private equity-backed Service Express has acquired a 25-year-old data center services firm with a hardware distribution network that works with multiple vendors across the U.K.

Ron Alvesteffer CCOURTESY PHOTO

Grand Rapids-based Service Express said acquiring The ICC Group fits with its strategy to grow its global data center services business and add to its capabilities in the U.K.

“The ICC Group has an outstanding reputation in the U.K. and will help Service Express continue to establish our position as the global leader and trusted partner in data centers around the world,” Service Express President and CEO Ron Alvesteffer said in a statement, noting that The ICC Group shares the firm’s commitment to providing “best-in-class experience” for customers, partners and employees.

Founded in 1998 by CEO Leon Wheeler, The ICC Group offers information technology services to a range of small and medium-sized businesses, corporate enterprises and the public sector.

“Our culture was built on the foundation of ensuring our customers receive industry-leading service and expertise,” Wheeler said in a statement. “By joining forces and becoming part of the Service Express team, I am proud and confident that the future will remain bright for all of our team and customers, and this will provide even more depth and opportunities for all involved.”

The ICC Group was advised on the deal by Agile Equity and Orbis Partners.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of a global expansion, Service Express earlier this year also acquired Blue Chip Customer Engineering Ltd., which serves as a third-party maintenance provider and managed services provider, as MiBiz previously reported.

Since 2019, Service Express has been a portfolio company of Harvest Partners LP, a New York City-based private equity firm.