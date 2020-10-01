Sports betting set to launch at Gun Lake Casino

WAYLAND — Sports betting will kick off at Gun Lake Casino on Saturday with the formal launch of the Wayland-based casino’s new Stage 131 Sportsbook and Lounge.

The new sports book is the result of a partnership between the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi and Pennsylvania-based Parx Casino, which was announced in March.

The casino announced that the Stage 131 Sportsbook and Lounge will feature dozens of televisions and an uninterrupted viewing experience for betters. The new feature launches at 10 a.m. on Saturday, right before the kickoff to a whole slate of NCAA football games.

The sportsbook, which features both a betting counter and self-serve kiosks, allows patrons to place bets on sports that include college football, basketball, baseball, golf, hockey, soccer, boxing, mixed martial arts, tennis and more. This also includes international sports.

“Our dedication to provide an exceptional sports betting experience stems from our continued reputation of top quality entertainment,” Gun Lake Casino vice president and general manager Jose Flores said in a statement. “We have worked diligently to create a comfortable and exciting atmosphere within Stage 131 Sportsbook and Lounge for all guests interested in sports betting.”

The move follows the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians’ launch last week of a sports book at its Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel and Leelanau Sands Casino near Traverse City.