State fines liquor distribution agent $3 million over violations that led to booze shortages

Republic National Distributing Co. has agreed to pay $3 million to settle a dispute with the state over dozens of violations that led to widespread liquor shortages in November and December of 2019.

As part of the settlement announced today by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, RNDC will also submit its operations to a third-party audit and file monthly reports with the state. The company also was placed on probation for one year.

RNDC is one of only three authorized distribution agents that warehouse and deliver spirits for the MLCC, which controls all liquor sales.

In late November, the Michigan Attorney General’s office issued an 88-count complaint against RNDC for missed deliveries.

In a statement about the “significant settlement,” Nessel said the case “should serve as a strong reminder of accountability in the state’s liquor inventory and delivery system. The State will not tolerate vendor mismanagement that results in financial hardship which impacts the livelihood of liquor retailers across Michigan.”

The problems arose after RNDC invested $90 million in a consolidated liquor warehousing and distribution facility in Livonia and the company ran into glitches with an automated and computer-aided bottle and case selection system. The company said the processes were necessary to follow state laws that require distribution agents to split cases of liquor to any Michigan liquor retailer.

“Unfortunately, as part of the upgrade process, performance was not to MLCC nor RNDC standards” Joe Gigliotti, RNDC’s regional president of control states, said in a statement. “We are glad to have this matter behind us. We have apologized for the short-term difficulties that startup problems caused our customers and the state.”

Gigliotti said the company has been hitting its performance targets since January.