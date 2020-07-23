State grants to help cover employers’ protective equipment costs

State officials announced a new $8.55 million grant program today that will help cover employers’ costs related to COVID-19 protective equipment.

The Michigan COVID-19 Safety Grant Program will provide small businesses with matching funds of up to $10,000 for equipment needed to keep workers and customers safe from COVID-19. The grants may cover costs associated with personal protective equipment, engineering controls, hygiene stations, physical barriers and employee health training.

Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio COURTESY PHOTO

“These new grants support Michigan’s small businesses in efforts to protect Michiganders from coronavirus and keep our economy operating,” Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio said in a statement. “This is an extraordinary funding opportunity for Michigan employers to invest in measures that will help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces.”

The first application window opens from July 27 through Aug. 7. A second phase is possible if funds remain available. Businesses must have fewer than 250 employees and provide a copy of their COVID-19 safety plan, including how the grant funding would improve workplace safety.

“Employers continue to do their part to ensure workers, customers and communities are safe from COVID-19,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “These grants will help make that job a bit easier, ensuring every Michigander returns home safe at the end of the day.”