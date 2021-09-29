State officials select Lambert & Co., partner firm for economic development marketing

State officials have selected Grand Rapids-based investor and public relations firm Lambert & Co. to help develop a marketing plan to attract new companies and raise awareness about the state’s economic development services.

The Michigan Strategic Fund board today approved the three-year contract with Lambert and 9thWonder, a Texas-based marketing and brand strategy firm that Lambert formed a joint venture with in late 2020.

Lambert

The three-year contract starts on Nov. 1 and includes an option for a two-year extension at the sole discretion of the MSF board. Lambert was allocated $7.1 million for the first year.

“As a Michigander, I couldn’t be more proud of my colleagues and more fired up about this win,” Lambert & Co. Founder and CEO Jeff Lambert said in a statement. “It’s an honor to be able to pour our experience and home-grown Michigan momentum and passion for our home state into work for the MEDC and emphatically showing the world ‘why Michigan?’”

Lambert and 9thWonder were among multiple agencies approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund board after a competitive bidding process for economic development marketing.

Kansas-based MMGY Global was selected for travel marketing and advertising, New York-based FINN Partners Inc. was selected for business and tourism public relations and social media, and Iowa-based Meredith Travel Marketing will produce Michigan’s travel guide.

Lambert and 9thWonder will work with the Michigan Economic Development Corp.’s marketing and communications team to generate new business prospects for the state and to increase awareness of the MEDC’s services that are available to Michigan businesses and communities.

Lambert and 9thWonder at the end of 2020 formed a joint venture, which included a capital investment by Lambert in 9thWonder to accelerate the growth of both companies.

The combined agency has offices in Grand Rapids, Lansing and Detroit, as well as hubs across the country.

A state Joint Evaluation Committee memo to the MSF board noted: “Lambert/9thWonder demonstrated a strong understanding of the challenges and opportunities we face as a state, with a proposed strategy aligned with MEDC’s objectives to promote Michigan’s image as a world-class business destination, generate new contacts for business attraction and produce strong awareness of MEDC services for in-state businesses and communities.”