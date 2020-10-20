State receives $17.8M federal grant for workforce training program

The state of Michigan plans to use nearly $18 million granted by the U.S. Department of Education to help job seekers make a smoother transition from education and training to the workforce.

On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that the Department of Education granted $17.8 million to the state Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, which will be used to implement theMichigan Learning and Education Advancement Program (MiLEAP) program.

The program is designed to fund organizations that will help job seekers throughout the state make the jump from education and training to high-skill and high-wage careers.

MiLEAP is designed to target services for those who are economically disadvantaged, underemployed, living in distressed rural and urban communities or serving as essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Program participants can lean on MiLEAP Navigators, who will work with individuals to help identify, assess and overcome barriers holding them back from entering their desired career.

Michigan employers can engage with MiLEAP by joining multi-employer consortia to address workforce needs on a regional basis. This will include providing existing employees with retraining and re-skilling opportunities.

Workforce development partners include Michigan Works! agencies, Michigan community colleges, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and other institutions of higher education.

“Michigan’s workforce and postsecondary education systems are ready to leap into action by serving job seekers looking to earn credentials, gain skills to employment, return to work and advance in a career pathway,” Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Employment and Training Director Stephanie Beckhorn said in a statement. “This is yet another example of the many ways Michigan is working diligently to support essential workers and others with the next steps on their career path.”