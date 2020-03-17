State restricts gatherings to 50 people or less

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday evening tightened restrictions on public gatherings to no more than 50 people in a shared indoor space.

The governor’s executive order takes effect at 11 a.m. Tuesday and lasts until 5 p.m. April 5. The executive order follows U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines issued Sunday for mass gatherings and large events to limit the spread of the Coronavirus.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer COURTESY PHOTO

The CDC recommended cancellation or postponement of events with 50 or more people over the next eight weeks.

Gov. Whitmer’s executive order excludes health care facilities, workplaces not open to the public, the state Legislature, mass transit, buying groceries or consumer goods, and agricultural or construction work.

The governor previously banned gatherings of 250 people or more.