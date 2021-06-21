Storage manufacturing company investing $65M in new Walker facility

WALKER — Storage system manufacturer Speedrack Products Group Ltd. is expanding its Michigan operations with a nearly $65 million investment Walker.

The pallet racking and storage company plans to create 160 new jobs at the new facility planned at 3060 South Industrial Drive NW in Walker. Speedrack was founded in 1954 in Skokie, Ill., but established its headquarters in Alpine Township in 1989. The company employs nearly 300 people and has manufactured all of its vertical rack storage units in Michigan for the last 20 years between two industrial sites in Quincy and Litchfield.

“Speedrack Products’ investment in Walker will create important jobs in our manufacturing sector and help us continue our economic jumpstart and put Michigan back to work,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “This new facility strengthens Speedrack’s presence in West Michigan and further underscores the importance of our state’s talented manufacturing workforce. With the help of companies like Speedrack, we can build back our state’s economy stronger than ever before.”

The 275,000-square-foot facility in Walker will help Speedrack meet the growing demand from its e-commerce customers, which include Amazon, GAP and Chewy, and other consumer goods market customers including Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Medline Industries Inc., Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) as well as the furniture industry.

“Our customers, particularly those in the e-commerce industry, have seen a significant increase in sales over the last several years, and so Speedrack has invested and grown in order to support that growth,” Speedrack President Eric Quist said in a statement. “We recognized that if we were going to continue to meet this new demand, we needed to expand our manufacturing footprint.”

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. is supporting the expansion with the approval of a $820,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. The city of Walker has also approved an industrial facilities tax abatement in support of the expansion.

“This is a considerable win for the greater Grand Rapids region, and another nod to the health and strength of our business environment,” said The Right Place Inc. President and CEO Randy Thelen. “Our regional economy has strong roots in manufacturing, and Speedrack’s decision to expand its presence in our region is a testament to the resilience and continued prosperity within this industry.”

Walker Mayor Gary Carey said the project aligns with the city’s growing number of industrial companies and expansions.

“We are very excited to welcome Speedrack and their employees to Walker. Their decades of successful experience providing customized solutions to their customers’ needs and challenges aligns with how the City of Walker works with its businesses and residents,” Carey said in a statement.