Studio Park hosting weekly outdoor concert series, movie screenings

GRAND RAPIDS — Studio C is rolling out two weekly, socially distanced events at its outdoor Studio Park space downtown that will feature live music and movie screenings.

After about four months of movie theaters and live events being shut down during the pandemic, outdoor moving screening events called Sunset Cinema will take place Wednesdays on the Studio C piazza beginning July 15. Listening Room is hosting Listening Lawn outdoor concert events on Thursdays starting July 23 on the Studio C lawn.

“Holding events responsibly in 2020 requires some new thinking,” said Listening Room Manager Quinn Mathews. “Our team has been focused on that for months now. We all want to get back to doing the things we love, but we want to do it thoughtfully. That’s what Sunset Cinema and Listening Lawn are all about.”

The 62,500-square-foot Studio Park development opened in October 2019. The $160 million project at 123 Ionia Ave. SW includes a nine-screen movie theater, dining, retail, the Listening Room concert venue and an outdoor piazza with an outdoor movie screen.

Safety practices will be in place to social distance during the outdoor events. Groups will be required to purchase a minimum of four tickets to reserve a section of the lawn for up to four people. Each group will be spaced out at least 6 feet from other guests. Customers will be required to pre-purchase tickets for both events online.

“We have it mapped out where we can have space for 100 people outside,” Mathews said. “We also found a way we could seat more if we’re allowed to.”

Studio Park’s outdoor space had always been something they planned to activate with events, Mathews said

“The most important thing people should realize is how much we’re taking this seriously,” Mathews said. “It’s not just like, ‘Hey, come on down,’ we mapped it all out where people should be to stay distanced.”

Studio C staff will wear personal protective gear, including facemasks, and guests will be asked to wear face masks while moving outside of their reserved space. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs, and blankets are discouraged. More details can be found on studio park’s website.

An outdoor cash bar, as well as food, will be available for purchase at the event through One Twenty Three Tavern and other onsite restaurants, which include Leo’s Coney Island, Malamiah Juice Bar & Eatery and soon-to-open Pumphouse Frozen Yogurt.

There is no set end date for the weekly events, which could continue into the fall, weather permitting, Mathews said. It also depends on whether they are allowed to open the indoor venues, he added.

The Listening Room can seat up to 200 people, and Mathews said seating can be arranged to accommodate 50 percent capacity if required.

“Indoors presents so many challenges, but I hope we can get there,” he said. “We do know outdoors we have a lot bigger space and people tend to feel more comfortable outside right now.”

The Sunset Cinema outdoor movie series will start with “Yellow Submarine” on July 15, followed the next week by “Baby Driver” on July 22, and “Parasite” on July 29. The lawn opens at 6 p.m. and movies begin at 8 p.m. with a $5 per person ticket price.

The Listening Lawn Thursday events will kick off with Luke Winslow-King on July 23, followed by Asama Johnson & The Associates of the Blues on July 30. The lawn opens at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. with ticket prices that vary.