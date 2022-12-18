Talent, economic development and playing defense: Biz advocates prepare for new landscape in Lansing

As Democrats prepare to control both the executive and legislative branches of state government for the first time in 40 years, business advocates hope to find common ground on issues such as talent and economic development.

But with narrow Democratic majorities in the state House (56-54) and Senate (20-18), business leaders also hope lawmakers avoid veering too far to the left, specifically on labor issues such as repealing Michigan’s Right to Work law.

“We would encourage the Legislature to focus on workforce, talent and K-12 learning loss as the top priorities and hope big sweeping changes to the overall business environment would be avoided,” said Small Business Association of Michigan CEO Brian Calley, who served two terms as lieutenant governor under former Gov. Rick Snyder. “We do expect to play some defense on some of these things that would make job growth and income growth less likely if they come to fruition.”

Since the Nov. 8 election, speculation has swirled about whether Democrats will attempt to repeal Right to Work, which was enacted by Republicans in a 2012 lame-duck session and drew swift protests from organized labor.

Calley also raised concerns about Democratic majorities attempting to extend the length of time people are allowed to collect unemployment benefits, increasing reporting requirements for flow-through entity taxes, and “anything that would put the government between the employer/employee relationship.”

“The preservation of labor laws, as they stand today, including Right to Work, is a top, top priority for us,” Calley said, noting a repeal would send a message “that Michigan is moving back to the way things used to be when we were the worst economy in the country and a shrinking state.”

Calley said he believes the fate of Right to Work could be a bellwether of the state’s direction for “investors at all levels.”

In an interview with MiBiz last month, incoming Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, indicated the caucus is likely to focus on post-secondary education opportunities, affordable housing and affirming LGBTQ rights by expanding the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to include protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Brinks emphasized a focus on “thoughtful” legislation along with attempts to work with Republicans.

“We do represent, as a body, the entire state, and our state is almost equally divided between Democrats and Republicans and our legislative majorities reflect that, so you’ll see me continue my long history of working across the aisle with Republicans,” Brinks said.

As for Right to Work and prevailing wage, Brinks said that approval of unions is at its highest point since the mid-1960s.

“We’re going to work with the (Democratic) caucus and the governor to strengthen worker protections and put more money in people’s pockets to attract businesses that want to invest in Michigan,” Brinks said.

She added that “we will do what we can to do things like reinstate prevailing wage on state-funded projects and have solutions that pay workers fairly, ensure benefits and safe working conditions.”

Common ground

Based on public statements as well as recent bipartisan legislative activity, Republicans and Democrats share common ground on issues such as child care funding, economic development incentives, affordable housing and workforce training.

Andy Johnston, senior vice president for advocacy and strategic engagement at the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, also said his organization would back the swift movement to expand Elliott-Larsen to the LGBTQ community, characterizing it as part of a broader effort around “economic inclusion.”

Johnston and Calley both hope Lansing takes up efforts to remove barriers involving social benefits programs, which recent reports have shown to contribute to the state’s falling labor force participation rate. This includes preventing people from falling off the “benefits cliff,” which occurs when a small increase in earnings pushes a family just over the poverty line and outside of the qualifying income for receiving state benefits to make ends meet.

On this issue, Johnston said it’s “exciting” to have an incoming Senate Majority Leader in Brinks, who previously worked as a case worker at The Source, which assists employers and employees navigating benefits.

More broadly: “I think having the Senate Majority Leader from West Michigan is just an incredible opportunity, not only for our region but also given her experience and her ability to get things done,” Johnston said. “She has the ability to get things done and work with others. I think that’s awesome to have a Senate Majority Leader from our neck of the woods.”

Jeff Donofrio, president and CEO of Business Leaders for Michigan, echoed hopes for a policy focus on workforce development, K-12 education and economic development.

Michigan’s core industries are experiencing a range of disruptions, such as the electrification of the auto industry, and economic uncertainty globally that affects supply chains, he said.

“My hope for Lansing, now that you have the governor who’s been elected to a second term and members of her party leading in the Legislature, is that there’s going to be some consistency and continued focus on the long-term approach to bending our curve upwards on the economy, on jobs, and the like,” said Donofrio, who previously served as the director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity under Whitmer. “If they continue to make sure that these investments and the systems are improving, we’ve got a good shot at trying to take on those headwinds and be successful, but it’s not going to be easy.”

Talent is the top criteria for site selectors when considering whether to make a business investment in a state, Donofrio said. If the talent “is strong here, we will attract people to this state,” he said.

If Michigan’s population declines and “we can’t have a more educated workforce that has a higher percentage of labor force participation, we’re going to be challenged no matter what we do,” Donofrio said.

“So, that’s got to be top of mind for everyone,” he said.

Despite Democrats’ major election gains in November, Calley tempered expectations that it would be easy to adopt Democratic reforms. He called it “somewhat of a misnomer” to assume such a slim Democratic majority would be “easy street” for progressive policies.

“Both political parties are made up of many different coalitions and factions,” he said. “I think they’ll end up probably focusing on things in the beginning that are not hard to hold Democrats together on.”

Senior Writer Mark Sanchez contributed to this story.