Tech investment firm acquires Grand Rapids software and app developer

ADA — Century Technology Group Inc. — an Ada-based family office that provides tech companies with growth capital, administrative resources and managerial consulting — has acquired local custom software and app developer Mutually Human.

“Mutually Human fits perfectly with our vision of growing a leading software development and application modernization services business and adds to our charter of investing in growth-oriented technology services businesses,” Century Technology Executive Vice President Jason Kuipers said in a statement. “We’re delighted to be partnering with this ambitious and talented team that has built and sustained an outstanding business.”

Century Technology Group plans to invest in strategic sales and marketing to grow Mutually Human in addition to recruiting outside talent and adding complementary development capabilities.

Mutually Human has previously worked with organizations including the American Red Cross and Van Andel Education Institute.

“We are proud of the human-experience-focused approach to software development we’ve created at Mutually Human,” Mark Van Holstyn, Mutually Human’s co-founder and president, said in a statement. “Partnering with Century Technology Group will enable us to fast-track the maturing of our sales and marketing initiatives, broaden our market penetration, and accelerate our growth. This is a big win for our company, our employees, and most importantly, our clients.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.