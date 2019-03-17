The Deep Dive: Business impact of PFAS

Michigan’s handling of past chemical contamination incidents offers perspective on what it’s going to take to clean up the state’s PFAS problems. Expect it to take decades, billions of dollars and some awkward dances of cooperation.

Reporting on PFAS to date has focused mostly on environmental concerns and pointing blame at the companies and organizations that have discharged the emerging contaminant into water supplies. MiBiz's three-part series will go beyond the heated rhetoric to offer a dose of reality about how to handle the complex challenges stemming from the equally complex chemical.

This Deep Dive report is made possible through the financial support of Fishbeck Thompson Carr & Huber.

IN THIS ISSUE

COMING SOON

Part 2: April 1

PFAS remediation is becoming an expensive proposition, and possibly impractical given its scale.

Part 3: April 15

Business is stepping in with old-fashioned solutions and new technologies to address PFAS.