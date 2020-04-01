The Rapid cuts bus capacity to allow social distancing

GRAND RAPIDS — The Rapid has cut capacity to 15 passengers for buses on the Silver Line and other fixed routes, while Downtown Area Shuttle (DASH) buses will be limited to 10 passengers.

The move, effective immediately, aims to help passengers with social distancing, The Rapid said in an announcement last night.

At-capacity buses will stop only to allow passengers to get off the bus and will bypass other stops. When a bus passes a stop that has people waiting to board, The Rapid will dispatch another bus to pick up the passengers, according to a statement.

If the number of people waiting to board at a stop will exceed the new passenger limits, the driver may ask some passengers to wait for an extra bus.

The move follows an effort by The Rapid to block off half of the seats on fixed-route buses.

“We are working to keep our vehicles and facilities as clean and safe as possible, and it is critical that riders practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet as much as possible, and limit travel to essential needs only,” The Rapid Communications Manager Lisa Young said in a statement. “These are unprecedented times, and we are grateful for both our dedicated bus operators and all of our riders for doing their part.”

The Rapid reduced transportation service in the Grand Rapids area on March 22 in response to the coronavirus, as well as issued temporary layoffs to 270 workers to reduce worker exposure to the pandemic, as MiBiz previously reported.