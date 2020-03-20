The Rapid limits public access to central station, closes Amtrak facility

GRAND RAPIDS — The Rapid, the Grand Rapids metro area public transportation system, is limiting public access to its Central Station and has closed Ehlers Amtrak Station to the public.

The Rapid is following Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) recommendations to

“close or limit access to public facilities” to minimize the risk of spread of COVID-19, according to a statement.

The Vernon Ehlers Amtrak Station, located adjacent to Rapid Central Station in downtown Grand Rapids, closed today until further notice. The train system is suspending service out of Grand Rapids, citing reduced travel demand, as MiBiz previously reported.

In addition, bus riders in need of purchasing or reloading a Wave card will have limited access to the Information Center inside Rapid Central Station. They must enter from the southeast entrance across from the bus platform and are strongly encouraged to maintain a minimum six-foot distance from one another.

Greyhound customers who need to purchase a ticket must wait at the southeast entrance to be escorted into the building by security or Greyhound personnel. Customers can also purchase a ticket from the Greyhound driver.

Staff at the rapid are following CDC and WHO guidelines for preventative practices and cleaning busses regularly.

“However, it’s important to keep in mind that the surfaces where people touch — bars or doors — should never be considered sanitized,” The Rapid said in a statement.