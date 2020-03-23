The Rapid reduces bus service in Grand Rapids area

Editor’s note: As a service to our community, MiBiz’s coronavirus coverage is available free to all website visitors. We encourage you to support our journalists by subscribing to our website.



GRAND RAPIDS — The Rapid is reducing its transportation service schedule starting Tuesday, March 24 in an effort to minimize exposure to the coronavirus.

The Grand Rapids metro public transportation service said Sunday it would only be running select routes and will be limiting service to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

In a statement, The Rapid said it tracked travel patterns for the last 10 days in determining the routes and scheduling.

These routes will run on an hourly schedule:

Silver Line

Route 1 (Division)

Route 2 (Kalamazoo)

Route 4 (Eastern)

Route 6 (Eastown/Woodland)

Route 7 (West Leonard)

Route 8 (Grandville/Rivertown Crossing)

Route 9 (Alpine)

Route 10 (Clyde Park)

Route 11 (Plainfield)

Route 13 (Michigan Fuller - North)

Route 15 (East Leonard)

Route 16 (Wyoming Metro Health Village)

Route 28 (28th Street)

Other routes include Route 50, the GVSU Campus Connector, which will operate on 50-minute service, and Route 85, the GVSU Campus Circulator, which will operate on 25-minute service.

The free Downtown Area Shuttle (DASH) will continue to operate its West route on 30 minute intervals from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The DASH North will not be running.

The Rapid said it has implemented remote working for all employees and has a plan to cover employee benefits and income “for as long as financially feasible.”

“Part of this plan includes potential temporary layoffs that may be necessary in order to maintain a level of minimum public transportation service and reduce exposure to COVID-19,” The Rapid said in a statement.