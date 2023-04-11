Tribal gaming authority settles dispute with casino developers

Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority has agreed to pay developers up to $35 million to settle a dispute over failed casino projects in Michigan.

The settlement, announced Thursday and finalized Monday, calls for a payment amounting to less than half of the $89 million in damages ordered by Ingham County Circuit Court in January. The tribe appealed shortly after the judgment was made.

Under the agreement, Michigan’s largest tribal casino operator by number of gaming houses will pay JLLJ Development and Lansing Future Development II a sum of $25 million, according to a news release from Kewadin Casinos.

Additionally, the tribe agreed to pay the developers $10 million of proceeds from a malpractice lawsuit against its former law firm, if that claim is successful. If not, it will pay just an additional $5 million.

Andy Broder, attorney at Bingham Farms-based Payne, Broder & Fossee PC who is representing the developers, confirmed the settlement finalized Monday.

“This agreement allows Kewadin to move forward and now focus 100 percent of its efforts on providing the best entertainment services possible to the areas we serve,” Kewadin Casinos General Counsel Aaron Schlehuber said in the release.

The plans for new casinos near Detroit Metropolitan Airport and in Lansing between the developers and Kewadin Casinos, which operates under the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, were hatched more than a decade ago before falling apart and resulting in a volley of lawsuits and appeals for the past three years.

The investor group — led by Jerry Campbell, a finance executive based in Tampa, Fla.; Dennis Ibold, an Ohio-based attorney and real estate developer; and, at one point, former Big Boy owner Robert Liggett — gave the tribe $9 million to build the casinos.

The investment, for development and construction that never happened, was never returned, according to the court’s January decision, delivered by Judge Joyce Draganchuk.

Kewadin Casinos cast blame on Colorado-based law firm Patterson, Earnhart, Real Bird & Wilson LLP for the judgment against the tribe, which hired the firm in 2020. The tribe said it is now suing the law firm.

“The firm had previously indicated to casino leadership that it was qualified to handle this case,” the release said. “The malpractice suit against the firm focuses on its failing to properly defend Kewadin in the ligation, resulting in a default judgment.”

Patterson Earnhart did not return a request for comment Friday.

The settlement between Kewadin and the developers ends a lengthy and costly legal battle.

“It also avoids a lengthy appeals process to fight the ruling, the significant legal expenses that would have been incurred, and millions of dollars in interest that would otherwise pile on each year,” Schlehuber said.