Trio of Walker-based fastener companies sold to private investors

WALKER — A trio of Walker-based businesses that serve as a one-stop-shop in the fasteners industry has changed hands.

Grand Rapids mergers and acquisitions firm Calder Capital LLC announced on Monday that it worked with owner Tim Irwin to sell The Bolt Bin, West Michigan Technical Supply and Clear Vision Inspection to two private investors.

The three companies operate from a central location in Walker and have 16 employees. The Bolt Bin distributes supply maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) fasteners while West Michigan Technical Supply specializes in production fasteners. In addition, Clear Vision Inspection offers sorting, quality and inspection capabilities to the operation.

Brothers Jordan and Travis Vander Kolk bought the companies, and each bring significant experience operating a business. Jordan Vander Kolk is president of Zeeland-based Artisan Medical Displays, which creates models to display and market medical devices. Travis Vander Kolk is president of Comstock Park-based Process Engineering & Equipment Co., which provides industrial HVAC equipment, parts and service.

The brothers are sons of Jim Vander Kolk, founder of urethane foam and thermoplastic injection molder Royal Technologies in Hudsonville.

“We were ecstatic when we came across this opportunity,” Jordan Vander Kolk said in a statement. “The fastener industry is a staple in the economy, and this three-in-one opportunity we feel gives us a robust platform to build on and go many different directions. We are proud to continue such a great business and are thankful to Tim Irwin for establishing such a successful company.”

Irwin parts ways with his leadership role in the company after 15 years at the helm, saying he is ready to move on to the “next phase of life.” He will stay on as a sales representative.

“I’m not the type to want to work 80 hours per week until I’m dead,” Irwin added. “Travis and Jordan have great experience and a youthful energy.”

Terms of the deal, which closed on Dec. 31, were not disclosed.

Calder Capital completed 40 total transactions in 2020 despite a year filled with volatility brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.