Two Grand Rapids dispensaries approved for recreational cannabis sales

GRAND RAPIDS — Two medical marijuana provisioning centers in Grand Rapids will soon be adding recreational sales.

The Grand Rapids Planning Commission on Thursday approved two existing medical cannabis provisioning centers — Five Lakes Farms, doing business as Pharmhouse Wellness, and FPAW Michigan LLC, doing business as Michigan Supply and Provisions — to make adult-use sales, opening products for a much broader customer base.

The planning commission resolution goes into effect Nov. 28 and both businesses plan to start selling recreational cannabis soon after. The businesses would become the second and third recreational dispensaries in the city. Fluresh LLC, at 1213 Phillips Ave. SW, is the only one currently making recreational sales.

As MiBiz previously reported, the city of Grand Rapids could approve up to 28 total retail recreational cannabis sites in the next four months.

Michigan Supply and Provisions, at 2741 28th St. SE near Breton Road SE, plans to work within its store’s footprint to add a section for adult-use products.

“I think this is a great place to have a recreational retailer,” said Planning Commissioner Laurel Joseph.

Pharmhouse Wellness’ provisioning center at 831 Wealthy St. SW is adjacent to where owner Casey Kornoelje plans to open additional cannabis businesses approved Thursday by the planning commission. Kornoelje was approved to establish a medical and recreational cannabis growing facility, to expand the medical cannabis provisioning center, and to establish a retail recreational cannabis facility.

“Our patients continue to ask for lower prices, more variety and an expanded retail experience,” Kornoelje told the planning commission. “We will be positioned to deliver on all of those requests with the approval of adult use.”

Businesses looking to sell recreational cannabis in Grand Rapids have two paths for approval. A standalone retail store requires planning commission approval, while a retailer co-located with growing or processing uses can ask for administrative review, which does not require planning commission approval.