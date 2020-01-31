U.P. tribe acquires grocery store

BRIMLEY — A division of the Bay Mills Indian Community, based in the eastern Upper Peninsula, has signed an agreement to acquire Four Season’s Market Inc., a grocery store in Brimley, Mich.

The tribal council approved Bay Mills Enterprises moving forward with the deal on Jan. 27. It expects the acquisition to close within the next six months, according to a statement.

Bay Mills executive council from left to right: Secretary Beverly Carrick, Council Person Rachel Burtt, Chairman Bryan Newland, Vice Chair Brenda Bjork, and Treasurer Gail Glezen. COURTESY PHOTO

The 5,160-square-foot IGA-affiliated store is directly across the street from the 160-acre Brimley State Park, located along Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior, about 15 miles southwest of Sault Ste. Marie.

Bay Mills Indian Community Tribal Chairman Bryan Newland said the acquisition will help the tribe toward its goal of “diversifying our business holdings.”

“We believe that the Four Seasons Market has the potential for growth, including food service and retail offerings, as well as working with local food producers to bring healthy locally-sourced foods to our community,” Newland said in a statement.

The tribe expects to retain all current employees of the store. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Expanding our reach through property acquisition has been a long-term goal and we are pleased to realize ownership in a business that will continue to offer a quality product to our area citizens,” Richard LeBlanc, general manager of Bay Mills Resort & Casinos, said in a statement.

The 2,057-member tribe also operates the Bay Mills Resort & Casino and Bay Mills Community College, both located in Brimley, and employs about 650 people.